Romania's Chimcomplex challenges cancellation of EUR 40 mln investment grant

Chimcomplex, the largest industrial entrepreneurial company, controlled by Ştefan Vuza, requests reconsideration of the decision to cancel the state aid contract from the Ministry of Economy, signed at the end of 2023, and continuation of the dialogue to find viable solutions.

"By winning a grant worth RON 195 million (for a RON 490 million resin factory in Oneşti - ed.), Chimcomplex laid the foundations for an innovative industrial project, which Romania needs. Unfortunately, this project was then canceled, which led to legal action against the Ministry of Economy," Chimcomplex officials said in response to a request of Ziarul Financiar.

The Ministry of Economy sent, at the request of ZF, that it revoked six of the eight contracts signed in 2023 for state aid, and in two others, it found that the conditions were not met or initiated the process for revocation, projects with a total value of RON 1.8 billion according to ZF calculations.

(Photo source: the company)