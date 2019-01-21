Romanian railway workers ask for higher wages

The trade unions of the Romanian state railway company CFR asked the Government for a 50% wage increase and announced a protest rally on April 4 if their demands aren’t met, according to a press release quoted by G4media.ro.

The demand for massive wage growth comes amid the successful negotiations of trade unions in other state-owned companies, such as Bucharest metro network operator Metrorex and coal and energy producer CE Oltenia (CEO). Employees from the Bucharest metro have received a 20% increase in revenues, and the miners will have their monthly salaries increased by RON 700 (EUR 150) plus holiday vouchers of RON 1,450 (EUR 311) per year.

The trade unions have several other claims, including the capitalization of passenger railway company CFR Calatori in 2019 for the modernization of at least 600 wagons and 200 locomotives. They also asked the cancellation of the Order of the Minister of Transports (OMT) no. 1853 of 2018 and OMT no. 1856 of 2018 that jeopardize the safety of railway traffic and the acceleration of investments in railway infrastructure aimed at eliminating the speed restrictions.

The trade unions required the appointment of a competent Minister for Transport and enactment of a statute for the railway workers.

