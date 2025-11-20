Train ticket prices to rise in Romania in December

Train ticket prices will rise by nearly 10% starting December 14, when the new 2025–2026 railway timetable comes into effect in Romania, officials confirmed on Wednesday, as reported by Agerpres. The increase of 9.88% reflects the annual inflation index published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), in line with legal provisions.

CFR Călători director general Traian Preoteasa said the update is an inflation-linked adjustment and not an additional fare hike. In an official press release, the passenger transport operator reiterated that the Railway Reform Authority (ARF) adjusts rail ticket prices annually based on the inflation rate established each October.

According to Agerpres, representatives of ARF said operators will apply the 9.88% indexation set out in the October 13 INS bulletin.

Train fares were last updated for inflation in December 2024, rising by 4.6%, and increased again in July 2025 following the VAT hike from 19% to 21%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)