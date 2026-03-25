Miners of coal and power group CE Oltenia rally in Bucharest as company switches to green

Employees from the Oltenia Energetic Complex (CE Oltenia) protested on Tuesday, March 24, in front of the government’s headquarters in Bucharest, dissatisfied with the loss of jobs starting April 1, the lack of social protection measures for those laid off, and the prospect of closing mining in 2030. Specifically, some 1,800 employees will not have renewed their non-permanent contracts.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan, meeting the miners’ representatives, reminded them that the personnel downsizing was planned, the restructuring of CE Oltenia to shift towards green resources was financed under a state aid scheme notified to the European Commission, and highlighted that the employees under discussion are working under fixed-term contracts.

Romania has extended severance payments in the amount of RON 915 million (EUR 180 million) to 8,345 employees in the mining companies, including 3,997 of CE Oltenia, under a broad scheme to close non-performing mines in 2019-2024. Afterwards, EU-funded grant schemes are operated in the regions hit by decarbonisation under the Just Transition scheme, in order to mitigate the social impact.

According to CE Oltenia representatives, on February 25, the company had about 7,800 employees, of whom 1,945 are employees with individual fixed-term employment contracts.

Union representatives requested the renewal of individual fixed-term employment contracts that expire on April 1, 2026, for 1,476 employees, and on May 1, 2026, for 317 employees.

If this is not possible, union representatives have requested the granting of compensatory salary rights for employees whose employment contracts will not be renewed.

"Personally, I understand the social situation, but I am fair to you and the people you represent, and I am telling you the truth. A few years ago, Romania made some commitments to the European Commission for which it received money. These commitments and the economic state of CE Oltenia led to the measures we see now, included in the company's Restructuring Plan," Bolojan said, as reported by Economica.net.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)