Business

Miners of coal and power group CE Oltenia rally in Bucharest as company switches to green

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Employees from the Oltenia Energetic Complex (CE Oltenia) protested on Tuesday, March 24, in front of the government’s headquarters in Bucharest, dissatisfied with the loss of jobs starting April 1, the lack of social protection measures for those laid off, and the prospect of closing mining in 2030. Specifically, some 1,800 employees will not have renewed their non-permanent contracts.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan, meeting the miners’ representatives, reminded them that the personnel downsizing was planned, the restructuring of CE Oltenia to shift towards green resources was financed under a state aid scheme notified to the European Commission, and highlighted that the employees under discussion are working under fixed-term contracts. 

Romania has extended severance payments in the amount of RON 915 million (EUR 180 million) to 8,345 employees in the mining companies, including 3,997 of CE Oltenia, under a broad scheme to close non-performing mines in 2019-2024. Afterwards, EU-funded grant schemes are operated in the regions hit by decarbonisation under the Just Transition scheme, in order to mitigate the social impact. 

According to CE Oltenia representatives, on February 25, the company had about 7,800 employees, of whom 1,945 are employees with individual fixed-term employment contracts.

Union representatives requested the renewal of individual fixed-term employment contracts that expire on April 1, 2026, for 1,476 employees, and on May 1, 2026, for 317 employees.

If this is not possible, union representatives have requested the granting of compensatory salary rights for employees whose employment contracts will not be renewed.

"Personally, I understand the social situation, but I am fair to you and the people you represent, and I am telling you the truth. A few years ago, Romania made some commitments to the European Commission for which it received money. These commitments and the economic state of CE Oltenia led to the measures we see now, included in the company's Restructuring Plan," Bolojan said, as reported by Economica.net.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Read next
Normal
Business

Miners of coal and power group CE Oltenia rally in Bucharest as company switches to green

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Employees from the Oltenia Energetic Complex (CE Oltenia) protested on Tuesday, March 24, in front of the government’s headquarters in Bucharest, dissatisfied with the loss of jobs starting April 1, the lack of social protection measures for those laid off, and the prospect of closing mining in 2030. Specifically, some 1,800 employees will not have renewed their non-permanent contracts.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan, meeting the miners’ representatives, reminded them that the personnel downsizing was planned, the restructuring of CE Oltenia to shift towards green resources was financed under a state aid scheme notified to the European Commission, and highlighted that the employees under discussion are working under fixed-term contracts. 

Romania has extended severance payments in the amount of RON 915 million (EUR 180 million) to 8,345 employees in the mining companies, including 3,997 of CE Oltenia, under a broad scheme to close non-performing mines in 2019-2024. Afterwards, EU-funded grant schemes are operated in the regions hit by decarbonisation under the Just Transition scheme, in order to mitigate the social impact. 

According to CE Oltenia representatives, on February 25, the company had about 7,800 employees, of whom 1,945 are employees with individual fixed-term employment contracts.

Union representatives requested the renewal of individual fixed-term employment contracts that expire on April 1, 2026, for 1,476 employees, and on May 1, 2026, for 317 employees.

If this is not possible, union representatives have requested the granting of compensatory salary rights for employees whose employment contracts will not be renewed.

"Personally, I understand the social situation, but I am fair to you and the people you represent, and I am telling you the truth. A few years ago, Romania made some commitments to the European Commission for which it received money. These commitments and the economic state of CE Oltenia led to the measures we see now, included in the company's Restructuring Plan," Bolojan said, as reported by Economica.net.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2026
Justice
Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide
25 March 2026
Real Estate
Construction starts on EUR 550 million RIVUS urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
25 March 2026
Finance
Romania’s tax agency ANAF to launch platform for online auctions of seized goods
25 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump
25 March 2026
Defense
Romania could join demining missions in Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, PM says
25 March 2026
Energy
Update: Romania puts on hold, considers revising plans for fuel price regulations
25 March 2026
Transport
Romania remains among EU countries with highest road death rates despite overall decline in 2025
25 March 2026
Society
Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend as clocks move forward one hour