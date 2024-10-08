Romania's Constitutional Court explains decision to reject far-right presidential candidate

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) failed to do its job of spotting irregularities in the documents filed by presidential candidate Diana Sosoaca (SOS) and also failed to assess the lack of attachment to the democratic values demonstrated by candidate Sosoaca, the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) stated in an attempt to explain its decision of invalidating the presidential candidacy of the far-right politician.

Diana Sosoaca's ban on running in the presidential elections has been criticised by most of the other presidential candidates, including the leader of the junior ruling Liberal party Nicolae Ciuca (PNL) - who went so far as announcing the end of the ruling coalition with the Social Democrats (PSD) allegedly behind the CCR's ruling.

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Elena Lasconi and even Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, as well as independent candidate Mircea Geoana, questioned or even criticised CCR's ruling.

The right to be elected is not absolute and may be subject to limitations, the CCR explained – which still leaves unanswered the question of why Sosoaca was still able to run for the European Parliament.

"Even if the oath of allegiance is submitted by the candidate who wins the elections, the elements contained in the oath of allegiance are eligibility and substantive conditions to run for the position of President of Romania, which the candidate must fulfill at the time of submitting his candidacy," the Court reasoned.

On October 6, BEC rejected Diana Sosoaca's candidacy as inadmissible after the Constitutional Court invalidated on October 5 BEC's decision to validate her candidacy on October 3.

In a reaction after her rejection, Diana Sosoaca claimed that "the order came from [Social Democrat leader, prime minister, and presidential candidate] Marcel Ciolacu and the Romanian secret services."

"The Americans, the Jews plotted and rigged the elections in Romania before they even started. From this moment, the dictatorship begins. The gentlemen from CCR said that Diana Sosoaca must be taught a lesson and brought to silence. From now on, my mouth will never be silent again (…). Shame on you, you bastards, you are traitors. Good people, go out into the streets, it's a dictatorship," accused Diana Sosoaca.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)