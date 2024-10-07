Romania's Electoral Bureau rejects one of two far-right presidential candidates

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) invalidated on October 5 the presidential candidacy of far-right, populist politician Diana Sosoaca (SOS) – which, in principle, consolidates the position of the other, more moderate far-right candidate George Simion (AUR).

After independent candidate Mircea Geoana came under attack for his alleged ties with controversial local politicians, this is a second development within several days that is paving the way for George Simion to make it to the second round of the presidential elections. For the Social Democrat prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is broadly seen as one of the two final presidential candidates, this could come as a favorable scenario.

Not surprisingly, rumors about Social Democrats' involvement in at least one of the two incidents boosting Ciolacu's odds have been intensely circulated. The Social Democrats already signaled that their junior ruling partners (Liberal Party) are not essential for the next ruling coalition (Romania also holds parliamentary elections this fall) – which may be only partly true but is an important statement in the bargaining process between the two ruling partners expected to remain in office.

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) initially validated Diana Sosoaca's candidacy on October 3. But on October 6, based on CCR's October 5 decision, BEC invalidated her second candidacy request.

Sosoaca's rejection prompted her predictable furious reaction on an anti-Western and particularly antisemitic note. However, it also prompted less predictable abundant criticism against CCR by virtually all the other presidential candidates, including George Simion.

The criticism against CCR broadly draws on the multiple side effects of its decision – be it on Sosoaca's electoral support (expected to rise) or on the perceived state of democracy, likely to deteriorate in the absence of a transparent procedure.

"The CCR must present the motivation quickly, otherwise, we are talking about a vulnerability of the democratic system in Romania," prime minister Ciolacu said in a Facebook post, adding that CCR's decision, in the absence of a justification, seems "disproportionate in relation to the fundamental democratic principles," Digi24 reported.

Other presidential candidates, whose positions are at risk following George Simion's presumed electoral gain, were even more genuine in their statements.

"[The CCR's decision] to eliminate a presidential candidate from the race may have constitutional justification, but it certainly has anti-democratic effects and is not something that is good for us, and it is not healthy for our democracy," independent candidate Mircea Geoana stated.

Liberal candidate Nicolae Ciuca (PNL) was perhaps the most radical and pointed a finger at the Social Democrats' appetite for totalitarian power.

"I say one thing to the Social Democrats, who today celebrate CCR's decision: Romanians understand when someone wants absolute power," said Ciuca.

On a more technical note, the Hungarian party's president, Kelemen Hunor (UDMR), argued that as long as she was not stripped of her civil rights, for instance, following a criminal ruling, Sosoaca has the right to be a candidate, Cotidianul.ro reported.

Regarding the alleged forged lists of voters, the most relevant allegation that could have invalidated Diana Sosoaca's candidacy, it is important to note that it is not the Constitutional Court to rule on such matters. Furthermore, the Central Electoral Bureau had initially cleared the documents on October 3, implying that the lists of voters were clean.

CCR has not yet published the detailed ruling, but the objections to her candidacy, as filed by two individuals (including one of Sosoaca's political partners), relate to alleged forged lists of voters filed along with the candidacy request.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)