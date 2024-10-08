Romania's Liberal Party leaves ruling coalition but not the government

"Our ruling coalition with the Social Democrats ends here," but "we remain in the Executive only to prevent the full escalation of abuses that they can achieve to win elections," Nicolae Ciuca, the leader of the junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) in Romania, said in a statement that prompted confusion as regards its political implications for the developments during the couple of months left until the parliamentary and presidential elections.

The two ruling partners in Romania were expected to openly display disagreements ahead of the elections, where they run on separate lists for Parliament and have separate presidential candidates, but it was not clear until September 7 how they could maintain the shared control over the executive and still claim rivalry.

The partnership of the once political rivals, forged by president Klaus Iohannis in 2021 and seen by some at that time as controversial, keeps generating paradoxical effects such as a ruling coalition falling apart but still remaining in office.

Nicolae Ciuca explained that his gesture was prompted by the last decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on rejecting the presidential candidacy of far-right politician Diana Sosoaca, which "raises a big question mark regarding democracy in Romania," G4media.ro reported.

CCR rejected the candidacy of Sosoaca in a move broadly interpreted as helping the other far-right candidate, George Simion, and eventually Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu.

"For the first time in Romania's history, a majority of five judges, four of whom were appointed by the Social Democrats, decided that someone could not run [for President]," Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca stated.

He further said this is why the ruling coalition can not continue – while adding that the Liberals can not step down from the seats they hold because this would allow the Social democrats to completely overthrow the democratic regime in Romania.

"I will make sure that this will not happen and that Romania will not fall completely into the hands of the Social Democrats. It is a duty of honor and loyalty to our country," Nicolae Ciuca stated.

