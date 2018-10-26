Carrefour Romania and Mastercard launch installment program for FMCG purchases

Mastercard, one of the biggest card issuers in the world, and French retailer Carrefour have launched a new program that allows Mastercard card owners to pay for their purchases in Carrefour hypermarkets in several instalments.

This is the first program in Romania that allows instalment payments for FMCG products. The instalment payments are mostly used in the electro-IT retail sector.

The option is available for Mastercard card owners that have opted for the “Installment payment” service, which was launched at the end of 2016. The clients who use this service will be able to opt for instalment payments when they pay by card in Carrefour stores.

The option is available starting this month.

