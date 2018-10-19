Carrefour registers sales of over EUR 1.5 bln in Romania in first nine months

French retailer Carrefour registered sales of EUR 1.52 billion in Romania in the first nine months of this year, up 8.3% at constant exchange rates, according to the group’s financial report.

The like-for-like sales, which reflect the sales generated by stores opened for at least twelve months, excluding temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates, excluding petrol and calendar effects, increased by 4.8% in this period, the same report shows.

Romania thus managed to surpass Poland for the first time, the market where Carrefour registered sales of EUR 1.49 billion in the same period.

In the third quarter, the French group’s sales in Romania amounted to EUR 534 million, up 7.6% at constant exchange rates. On a like-for-like basis, the sales increased by 4%.

At group level, Carrefour saw sales of EUR 21 billion in the third quarter of 2018 vs. the same period of 2017, up 2.1% like-for-like.

Irina Marica, [email protected]