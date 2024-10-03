Real Estate

cargo-partner’s lease partnership with CTP reaches 28,000 sqm in Romania

03 October 2024

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties, announced the expansion of its partnership with cargo-partner, a full-range info-logistics provider, with the leasing of 7,800 sqm at CTPark Cluj. Following this new lease deal, cargo-partner now occupies a total of 28,000 sqm across CTP’s portfolio in Romania.

The two companies’ collaboration began in 2015 with cargo-partner’s initial warehouse at CTPark Bucharest West. The partnership has steadily expanded, now encompassing facilities at CTPark Timișoara Ghiroda and further extending into CTPark Cluj.

Andrei Bențea, Business Development Director of CTP Romania, commented: “We value our extended partnership with cargo-partner and enjoy having them at multiple locations across Romania.”

cargo-partner serves a diverse range of clients across several sectors, including automotive, high-tech, retail, fashion, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company provides air, sea, rail, and road transportation services, along with warehousing and distribution.

Romania is CTP’s second largest market, representing over 2.9 million sqm of its portfolio across Class A industrial and logistics space in more than 15 Romanian cities, including Arad, Brașov, Bucharest, Caransebeș, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Deva, Oradea, Pitești, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, Timișoara, Turda, Ineu, and Salonta.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

Real Estate

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

1

