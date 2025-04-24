Justice

Romanian prosecutors extend judicial control over former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prosecutors decided on Thursday, April 24, to extend the judicial control over Călin Georgescu for another 60 days, Digi24 reported. The former far-right presidential candidate appeared at the headquarters of the General Prosecutor’s Office in the case in which he is accused, among other things, of incitement to actions against the constitutional order.

He left the headquarters after 30 minutes without making any statements.

The former candidate largely avoided the press since being barred from running for president in early March.

At the end of February, Călin Georgescu was placed under judicial control by prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office for 60 days. He has several restrictions, including not being allowed to leave the country without the approval of judicial authorities and not being allowed to post on social media content of a legionary, fascist, antisemitic, racist, or xenophobic nature. 

Georgescu is being criminally investigated for committing six offenses, the most serious being incitement to actions against the constitutional order. In Romania, such a crime is punishable with 15 to 25 years in prison.

The planned actions were allegedly supposed to take place with the help of mercenaries led by Horațiu Potra, after the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of the 2024 presidential elections

The former presidential candidate can challenge the decision.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian prosecutors extend judicial control over former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prosecutors decided on Thursday, April 24, to extend the judicial control over Călin Georgescu for another 60 days, Digi24 reported. The former far-right presidential candidate appeared at the headquarters of the General Prosecutor’s Office in the case in which he is accused, among other things, of incitement to actions against the constitutional order.

He left the headquarters after 30 minutes without making any statements.

The former candidate largely avoided the press since being barred from running for president in early March.

At the end of February, Călin Georgescu was placed under judicial control by prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office for 60 days. He has several restrictions, including not being allowed to leave the country without the approval of judicial authorities and not being allowed to post on social media content of a legionary, fascist, antisemitic, racist, or xenophobic nature. 

Georgescu is being criminally investigated for committing six offenses, the most serious being incitement to actions against the constitutional order. In Romania, such a crime is punishable with 15 to 25 years in prison.

The planned actions were allegedly supposed to take place with the help of mercenaries led by Horațiu Potra, after the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of the 2024 presidential elections

The former presidential candidate can challenge the decision.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 April 2025
Society
National day of mourning in Romania on April 26 to honor Pope Francis
24 April 2025
Defense
Romania’s OVES partners with US company MSI to develop AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems
24 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s highway network reaches over 1,100 km after 140 km expansion in 2024
24 April 2025
Defense
Romanian prime minister doubles down on not sending soldiers to Ukraine
24 April 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026
24 April 2025
Macro
Romania’s public deficit reportedly up 22% y/y to 2.3% of GDP in Q1
24 April 2025
Justice
Update: Dutch Police search business premises in ongoing investigation into stolen Romanian gold artifacts, two more suspects arrested
24 April 2025
Living in Romania
Bucharest residents can apply for new electronic ID cards