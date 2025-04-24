Romanian prosecutors extend judicial control over former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu

Romanian prosecutors decided on Thursday, April 24, to extend the judicial control over Călin Georgescu for another 60 days, Digi24 reported. The former far-right presidential candidate appeared at the headquarters of the General Prosecutor’s Office in the case in which he is accused, among other things, of incitement to actions against the constitutional order.

He left the headquarters after 30 minutes without making any statements.

The former candidate largely avoided the press since being barred from running for president in early March.

At the end of February, Călin Georgescu was placed under judicial control by prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office for 60 days. He has several restrictions, including not being allowed to leave the country without the approval of judicial authorities and not being allowed to post on social media content of a legionary, fascist, antisemitic, racist, or xenophobic nature.

Georgescu is being criminally investigated for committing six offenses, the most serious being incitement to actions against the constitutional order. In Romania, such a crime is punishable with 15 to 25 years in prison.

The planned actions were allegedly supposed to take place with the help of mercenaries led by Horațiu Potra, after the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of the 2024 presidential elections.

The former presidential candidate can challenge the decision.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)