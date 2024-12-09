Romania’s far-right Călin Georgescu and George Simion protest presidential election annulment at closed polling stations

Former presidential candidates Călin Georgescu and George Simion (AUR) staged symbolic protests outside closed polling stations on Sunday, December 8, voicing their discontent with the Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the elections. Both expressed their disagreement with the judges' ruling, alongside a few dozen supporters.

Independent candidate Călin Georgescu was supposed to face off against USR's Elena Lasconi in the second round of the presidential elections on December 8, but the vote was stopped by a decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR). AUR leader George Simion also ran in the elections but didn't make it to the second round.

Călin Georgescu arrived at a polling station in Mogoșoaia early in the morning of December 8, greeted by nearly 100 supporters, according to Euronews Romania. He called for calm and observed a moment of silence, declaring that democracy in Romania had been "trampled and killed."

"It is sad to see the people's elections annulled... Today is Constitution Day, and yet there is nothing constitutional left in Romania," said Georgescu, as he demanded the reopening of polling stations.

"It was already the first round, it was agreed, approved, confirmed. They simply have to go back and admit that what the Constitutional Court did is an abuse and a crime," Georgescu also stated.

Later the same day, George Simion, leader of far-right party AUR, visited a polling station in Bucharest, accompanied by party members and supporters. Simion emphasized the importance of restoring trust in Romania's electoral process, noting the significant voter support Georgescu received.

"We do not want chaos. It is important to have peace. We came to hold a moment of silence. We saw some news that we would like to vote. We did not come to vote. We are aware of the point where the CCR has brought us and the way in which the institutions of the Romanian state have not functioned," Simion said, as quoted by Hotnews.ro.

He also said that his party will focus its energy in the coming days and months "toward rebuilding credibility in Romania's elections."

As part of their symbolic protest, AUR representatives also lit candles at polling stations across the country and abroad. Meanwhile, both Georgescu and Simion have filed appeals with the High Court of Cassation and Justice, challenging the Constitutional Court's decision.

The Constitutional Court (CCR) unanimously annulled the entire presidential election process, citing its constitutional mandate to ensure the legality and fairness of electoral procedures. On Friday, December 6, the court ordered the process to be restarted from scratch. The decision came amid recently declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

President Klaus Iohannis said he will remain in office until his successor is sworn in, which may take several months as a new government, to be validated by the newly-elected Parliament, will be tasked with setting the new dates for the presidential elections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)