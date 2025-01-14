Far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu says he declined invitation to Trump inauguration

Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu stated during an interview that he was invited to the inauguration ceremony of the US president-elect Donald Trump but declined the invitation, Hotnews.ro reported.

Georgescu told Realitatea Plus host Anca Alexandrescu, whose show he frequents, that he has no reason to go, despite the fact that the right-wing, sovereignist bloc in Romania identified with, and supported Donald Trump’s candidacy for president.

“I have no reason to go. I would go as a dignified person to represent the Romanian people with honor and dignity. You don’t go otherwise. I’m telling you my position. My position is that the time has come for us to stop kneeling before anyone. We can only kneel before God. Because God is the father of the Romanian nation, not Rothschild or Soros,” Călin Georgescu said, referencing American financiers often used to portray Romania’s enemies in far-right circles.

Donald Trump will begin his inauguration ceremonies with a reception on January 18 at his golf course near Washington. The program will continue on January 19 with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where Trump will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by a rally at a stadium to celebrate his electoral victory.

The presidential inauguration will take place, as mandated by the US Constitution, on January 20.

Donald Trump will start January 20 with a service at St. John’s Church, followed by a tea at the White House with the outgoing president Joe Biden. The new president will take the oath of office at noon on the steps of the Capitol. Inside the Capitol, he will later sign his first presidential executive orders for this second term. Events will follow on January 21 as well.

According to The New York Times, Donald Trump has raised over USD 170 million for his inauguration events, a record amount to which major corporations, such as Amazon and Meta, have significantly contributed. Commentators say they have done so to curry favor with the new president.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)