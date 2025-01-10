Călin Georgescu supporters rally in Bucharest demanding presidential election rerun

Supporters of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu gathered outside the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, which houses the Constitutional Court, on January 10, demanding a rerun of the second round of the 2024 presidential elections. The protest, dubbed "The Great Judicial Union," was initiated by Georgescu, who called on his supporters to challenge the election annulment, as reported by Hotnews.ro.

According to media reports, thousands of people from across the country joined the protest, disrupting traffic in the area. Participants hold banners with messages such as "Round 2, back," "Călin Georgescu, God's man," and "God is with us, be with us too," wave flags and display religious icons.

The protesters say they want to exert pressure on the judges of the Constitutional Court (CCR) to reverse the decision to annul the second round of the presidential elections.

Hotnews.ro reported that Călin Georgescu's lawyers have submitted a request to the CCR, asking the judges to order the "immediate rerun" of the second round of the presidential elections that were supposed to be held on December 8, 2024. They argue that the election was "unlawfully, illegally, and unconstitutionally interrupted."

Radical party AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) also announced a large-scale protest for "freedom and democracy" on January 12 in Bucharest, marking their opposition to the annulment of the presidential elections by the Romanian Constitutional Court.

Romania has to rerun the presidential elections after the Constitutional Court decided to annul last year's entire presidential election process following declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the first round held in November. Ultranationalist independent candidate Călin Georgescu scored a surprise win in the first vote and was due to face reformist candidate Elena Lasconi (USR) in the second round on December 8.

According to the election schedule recently agreed upon by the ruling coalition leaders, the presidential elections will be held again in May this year.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)