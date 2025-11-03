Politics

Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects Bucharest mayoral elections as “a farce”

03 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Călin Georgescu, the far-right populist who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year's annulled presidential elections, announced on Sunday evening, November 2, that he will not get involved in the upcoming Bucharest mayoral elections, arguing that the vote lacks legitimacy under what he described as an "illegitimate government."

In a video message posted on social media, he also urged voters to "think twice before validating a farce organized under the guise of good intentions."

"A government without legitimacy cannot organize legitimate elections, neither in Bucharest nor anywhere else," Georgescu said, as reported by News.ro.

Furthermore, the former presidential candidate drew attention to what he called the "macabre coincidence" that the elections for Bucharest City Hall are scheduled for December 7, marking one year since the annulment of the 2024 presidential election. 

"It has been a year since the elections that buried democracy and freedom in Romania were annulled, and now we are asked to legitimize that fraud," he said.

Moreover, the former candidate reiterated that he will not engage "in any way" in the local race, noting that "no old or new political party can claim to speak on his behalf." 

He added that his decision is not a matter of refusal but of principle: "If those elections had not been annulled, there would be no need for elections in Bucharest today."

The Constitutional Court annulled the November 24, 2024, presidential election results on December 6 of that year, after Georgescu had emerged as the frontrunner. In September 2025, Cǎlin Georgescu was indicted for alleged complicity in attempting to commit actions against the constitutional order and for spreading false information. Twenty-one other individuals, including mercenary leader Horațiu Potra and his son, were also charged in the same case.

According to prosecutors, Horațiu Potra's group of mercenaries had planned to incite unrest and overthrow the government after the 2024 presidential election was canceled. The attempt was stopped at an early stage, with authorities arresting members before they reached Bucharest. During raids, police reportedly discovered USD 3.3 million in cash, 25 kilograms of gold bars, 50 grenades, pistols, and ammunition.

The former candidate is also facing trial in a separate case for promoting fascist ideology and pro-legionary propaganda, accusations that prosecutors say include the glorification of Marshal Ion Antonescu and ultranationalist populism. He remains under judicial control while awaiting trial.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects Bucharest mayoral elections as “a farce”

03 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Călin Georgescu, the far-right populist who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year's annulled presidential elections, announced on Sunday evening, November 2, that he will not get involved in the upcoming Bucharest mayoral elections, arguing that the vote lacks legitimacy under what he described as an "illegitimate government."

In a video message posted on social media, he also urged voters to "think twice before validating a farce organized under the guise of good intentions."

"A government without legitimacy cannot organize legitimate elections, neither in Bucharest nor anywhere else," Georgescu said, as reported by News.ro.

Furthermore, the former presidential candidate drew attention to what he called the "macabre coincidence" that the elections for Bucharest City Hall are scheduled for December 7, marking one year since the annulment of the 2024 presidential election. 

"It has been a year since the elections that buried democracy and freedom in Romania were annulled, and now we are asked to legitimize that fraud," he said.

Moreover, the former candidate reiterated that he will not engage "in any way" in the local race, noting that "no old or new political party can claim to speak on his behalf." 

He added that his decision is not a matter of refusal but of principle: "If those elections had not been annulled, there would be no need for elections in Bucharest today."

The Constitutional Court annulled the November 24, 2024, presidential election results on December 6 of that year, after Georgescu had emerged as the frontrunner. In September 2025, Cǎlin Georgescu was indicted for alleged complicity in attempting to commit actions against the constitutional order and for spreading false information. Twenty-one other individuals, including mercenary leader Horațiu Potra and his son, were also charged in the same case.

According to prosecutors, Horațiu Potra's group of mercenaries had planned to incite unrest and overthrow the government after the 2024 presidential election was canceled. The attempt was stopped at an early stage, with authorities arresting members before they reached Bucharest. During raids, police reportedly discovered USD 3.3 million in cash, 25 kilograms of gold bars, 50 grenades, pistols, and ammunition.

The former candidate is also facing trial in a separate case for promoting fascist ideology and pro-legionary propaganda, accusations that prosecutors say include the glorification of Marshal Ion Antonescu and ultranationalist populism. He remains under judicial control while awaiting trial.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 November 2025
Culture
John Malkovich and Sean Bean attend gala premiere of ‘The Yellow Tie’ in Bucharest
03 November 2025
Transport
Dacia aims for Car of the Year 2026 with new Bigster model
03 November 2025
Society
Children’s choir performs controversial song in Romania’s new National Cathedral
03 November 2025
Defense
US lawmakers reportedly move to block Pentagon plan to reduce troops in Romania
03 November 2025
Business
Austria’s bicycle producer Simplon to open factory in Timișoara next year
03 November 2025
Politics
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects Bucharest mayoral elections as “a farce”
03 November 2025
Politics
2025 Bucharest mayoral election: Who are the candidates?
31 October 2025
Sports
Romania submits bid to host Europa League final in 2028 or 2029