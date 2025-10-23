Politics

Government confirms December date for Bucharest mayoral election

23 October 2025

The Romanian government has officially scheduled the election for Bucharest’s general mayor for Sunday, December 7, following a decision made during Thursday’s cabinet meeting. Elections will also be held for the presidency of the Buzău County Council and for mayors in ten other localities where seats have remained vacant since last year, Digi24 reported.

The government thus confirmed the date for the Bucharest City Hall vote agreed upon by the ruling coalition earlier this week. The capital city must elect a new general mayor after Nicușor Dan’s election as president of Romania in May. 

According to government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu, the electoral period will begin on November 2, with all deadlines shortened by half, as these are partial elections. 

“The period for submitting candidacies opens on November 11 for mayoral races in the 12 localities, and on November 12 for the presidency of the Buzău County Council and the Bucharest mayoral election,” Dogioiu said.

The campaign period will last just 15 days, from November 22 to December 6 at 7 a.m., compared to the usual 30 days during general local elections. Candidates may file their applications between 30 and 20 days before election day, while any challenges to candidacies must be submitted by November 19. 

Voting on December 7 will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to Bucharest, elections will be organized in Remetea (Bihor), Marga (Caraș-Severin), Dobromir and Lumina (Constanța), Găești (Dâmbovița), Valea Ciorii (Ialomița), Vânători (Iași), Șieu and Poienile de Sub Munte (Maramureș), and Cârța (Sibiu).

In Buzău County, the vote will fill the position of County Council president, which has been left vacant after Lucian Romașcanu was appointed to the European Court of Auditors. Former Social Democratic Party leader and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu has been widely mentioned as a potential candidate for the role.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

