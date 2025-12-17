Southwestern Romania: Craiova International Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal

Craiova International Airport will open its new passenger terminal on Thursday, December 18, completing a major infrastructure investment aimed at significantly expanding capacity and improving air connectivity in southwestern Romania. It is part of a broader expansion and modernization project financed through the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme (POIM) 2014–2020, with a total value exceeding EUR 100 million.

The project was largely funded by European funds, complemented by contributions from the state budget, the Dolj County Council, and Craiova International Airport.

Spanning roughly 32,000 square meters across multiple levels, the terminal is designed to meet air traffic needs for the next 20 to 25 years. It includes modern check-in areas and self check-in kiosks, security control points, separate passenger flows for Schengen and non-Schengen travel, as well as commercial spaces and food court areas.

The project also includes new aircraft aprons and taxiways, allowing multiple aircraft to operate simultaneously and reducing ground waiting times, according to the press release.

Parking areas and access roads have been expanded to accommodate higher passenger volumes and improved connections for taxis, ridesharing services, and public transport.

The project’s sustainability component includes a photovoltaic park with 3,803 solar panels connected to 22 inverters, aimed at supporting the airport’s energy needs.

“We view this investment as a starting point for the future stages of the airport’s development, which include expanding the destination network, increasing flight frequencies, continuously modernizing infrastructure, and strengthening Craiova International Airport’s role as the main air hub of southwestern Romania. We have undertaken a long-term project designed to meet traffic needs for the next 20–25 years,” said Sorin Manda, general director of Craiova International Airport.

Improvements include clearer and more intuitive passenger flows, increased numbers of check-in counters and boarding gates to reduce queues during peak periods, and enhanced accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility through elevators and dedicated equipment. Additional commercial and service facilities, such as cafés, duty-free shops, car rental services, and tourism offices, have also been integrated.

