Bucharest Stock Exchange outperforms global markets YTD despite November losses

November brought a recoil on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which translated into the widest negative monthly variation (-3.2%) recorded this year at the level of BET and BET-TR indices.

In such a context, the Romanian capital market showed resilience and managed to maintain a significant level of growth in the first 11 months of the year.

Thus, at the level of the BET index, which currently includes the 19 most traded companies, the increase registered this year was 24.4%.

According to Refinitiv Eikon and BVB data, at the level of price return indices, after the first 11 months, the BET-TR index registered an increase of 30.7%, US’s S&P500 of 26% and Europe’s STOXX600 of 20%.

The Romanian market also outperformed in relation to the MSCI Frontier Markets index (+ 20%) or the FTSE Emerging Markets index (-1%).

The total trading value from the Regulated Market of the BVB is up by 21.6% in the first 11 months to RON 17.4 bln (EUR 3.5 bln), while the average daily trading value is up by 20.5% to RON 75 mln (EUR 15.2 mln).

The upward trend of the market liquidity also spills over to the Multilateral Trading System (MTS/AeRO). The total trading value soars to RON 1.4 bln (+242%), while the average daily trading value climbs to RON 6.7 mln (+126%).

The Romanian capital market is showing resilience in a context marked by uncertainties. With a growth rate of over 30%, the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends, outperformed US’s S&P500 or Europe’s STOXX600.

