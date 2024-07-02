Romanian energy minister expects first drillings at Neptun Deep by the end of year

The natural gas offshore project Neptun Deep, operated by OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) but fiercely opposed by green activists such as Greenpeace, is going according to the schedule, and if nothing unexpected occurs, authorities expect to see the first drillings by the end of this year, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said on July 1 during a press conference marking a year in office.

The project received the environmental permit last month but is still expecting construction permits for some of its facilities.

"Neptun Deep project is on schedule. Both Romgaz and OMV Petrom made all the necessary efforts to obtain the approvals in order to be able to contract the works. From the information we have, practically, almost all the contracts are signed at this moment, and we want to have the first drillings there by the end of this year if everything goes as it should," stated Burduja, quoted by G4media.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)