Bucharest’s tram network will be expanded by 15 km, mayor says

Roughly 15 km of new tram lines will be added to Bucharest’s network to make the connection between important areas of the city, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. The City Hall awarded the contracts for the project’s feasibility studies last week.

The public procurement procedure was divided into four sections, and each feasibility study is to be completed within nine months. The total cost is over RON 7.75 million (some EUR 1.6 million), without VAT.

Section 1 involves the extension of the tram line by approximately 0.9 km in Unirii Square, connecting tram line 32, from the foot of Mitropoliei Hill, with tram line 21, towards Sfânta Vineri street. Metroul SA won the feasibility study contract worth RON 1.04 million, without VAT.

Metroul SA was also awarded the feasibility contract for Section 2, which will connect the tram lines in the southeast with the ones in the northeast by extending the tram line by about 10.8 km between Chisinau Blvd. and Alexandru Anghel Street through Nicolae Grigorescu Blvd. This contract has a value of RON 3.97 million, without VAT.

Section 3 extends the tram line by approximately 1.4 km between Grațioasa Street and the Băneasa shopping complex. It was assigned to Intergroup Engineering SRL, with a value of the feasibility study of RON 1.27 million, VAT excluded.

Meanwhile, Section 4 involves the extension of the tram line by 1.6 km between Mezeş Street and the Colosseum shopping complex. The feasibility study contract, worth RON 1.46 million, was also awarded to Intergroup Engineering SRL.

At the end of September last year, Bucharest City Hall also launched a EUR 500 million tender for the modernization of 50 km of tram lines. In addition, new trams started running in the Romanian capital in December.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)