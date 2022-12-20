Business

Bucharest to add 200 new trolleybuses and electric buses to its public transport fleet

20 December 2022
Bucharest will have 100 new trolleybuses and 100 new electric buses, mayor Nicusor Dan announced on December 19. They will be purchased with non-reimbursable funds.

Mayor Dan said that the evaluation committee analysed the offer submitted by Solaris for 100 new trolleybuses. The final report will be sent to the National Agency for Public Procurement for validation, and then it will be assigned to the auction winner.

The 100 trolleybuses will be purchased with non-refundable funds from the Environmental Fund Agency and should be delivered within 22 months from the signing of the contract. They are from the 12 m range and have lowered floor, space for wheelchairs, an audio-video information system, air conditioning, and a minimum autonomy of 20 km.

Meanwhile, the contract for 100 new electric buses was awarded to Turkish manufacturer Karsan. According to the mayor, the contract can be signed after the 10-day period for submitting appeals, and the delivery term is 10 months from the signing of the contract. Its total value is RON 293 million without VAT, covered with non-reimbursable European funds through the Regional Operational Program.

The electric buses will have a range of 522.49 km between two successive charges, fully electric traction, batteries with accumulators, a fully lowered floor over the entire length of the vehicle, a length of 12 meters, three double doors, and air conditioning.

New trams also started running in Bucharest earlier this month. The first 15 of the 100 the Bucharest City Hall purchased from the Romanian manufacturer Astra Vagoane Călători Arad were introduced on line 41 on December 10.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

