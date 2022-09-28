Bucharest mayor announces EUR 500 mln tender for upgrading 50 km of tram lines

Bucharest City Hall launched a EUR 500 million tender for the modernization of 50 km of tram lines, mayor Nicusor Dan announced on Wednesday, September 28. The project is split into 16 lots and is partially financed by European funds.

“In 2 years, Bucharest will no longer have unmodernized tram lines, and this means an increased speed for trams, this means that buses, on the segments they share with trams, will be able to have a single line on these tram lines. This means that we will no longer have breakdowns, as we do now very often,” mayor Dan said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The investment targets 16 tram lines and is estimated at EUR 500 million.

“Of these EUR 500 million, EUR 300 million will be taken from the Regional Operational Program, European funds, and for the rest, we will tap the market for loans, and we will also address international financial institutions,” Nicusor Dan explained.

The mayor invited both Romanian and international companies to participate in the tender.

Apart from the 50 km targeted by this investment, Bucharest currently has a modernized network of 90 km of tram lines, according to Hotnews.ro.

Bucharest authorities also plan to add around 15 km of new tram lines to the city’s network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)