Metrorex and the City Hall of Sector 4 have announced a series of renovations that will be carried out at the following metro stations in Sector 4: Piața Unirii, Tineretului, Timpuri Noi, Eroii Revoluției, Constantin Brâncoveanu, Piața Sudului, Apărătorii Patriei, Dimitrie Leonida, and Berceni.

Around these stations, at ground level, new pedestrian and road access areas will be created, and the interiors of the stations will be arranged in such a way as to ensure an increased degree of safety and comfort for passengers.

The Minister of Transportation Sorin Grindeanu said that “the financing of the modernization of these spaces will come from the local budget of Sector 4 and other legally-established sources, as appropriate.”

Metrorex will provide technical assistance in the preparation of the technical projects and during the works.

Libertatea shared a comment made by the minister a week ago: Minister Sorin Grindeanu admitted that he doesn't ride the metro, but said that he doesn’t “go by yacht either. That doesn't mean that I don't know the problems” people face. In that context, he announced that "in the budget rectification, we have foreseen money for the metro".

(Photo source: Gicamatescu | Dreamstime.com)