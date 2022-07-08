Business

Bucharest’s tram network to be extended by 15 km

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall has kicked off the procedures to add around 15 of new tram lines to the capital’s network. According to mayor Nicusor Dan, the project is split into four sections, and the documentation for the acquisition of feasibility studies was recently published in the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP).

Mayor Dan said the new lines would link important areas of the city.

“Section 1 involves the extension of the tram line by approximately 0.9 kilometres in Unirii Square (yes, we will have trams through Unirii Square, which will connect tram line 32, from the foot of Dealului Mitropoliei with tram line 21, towards Sfanta Vineri street),” he said.

Meanwhile, the second section of the project will connect the tram lines in the southeast with the ones in the northeast by extending the tram line by about 10.8 km between Chisinau Blvd. and Alexandru Anghel Street through Nicolae Grigorescu Blvd.

Section 3 aims at extending the tram line by approximately 1.4 km between Gratioasa Street and Baneasa shopping complex, while Section 4 involves the extension of the tram line by 1.6 km between Mezes Street and the Colosseum shopping complex.

The total estimated value for drafting the technical-economic documentation for the four sections is approximately RON 10 million, plus VAT, with a term of execution of 9 months for each lot. The deadline for submitting bids is August 23.

Last month, Bucharest City Hall also relaunched the tender for purchasing 100 electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure. This contract is estimated at about RON 304 million (EUR 61.5 million), without VAT, and the deadline for submission of bids is July 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Bucharest’s tram network to be extended by 15 km

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall has kicked off the procedures to add around 15 of new tram lines to the capital’s network. According to mayor Nicusor Dan, the project is split into four sections, and the documentation for the acquisition of feasibility studies was recently published in the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP).

Mayor Dan said the new lines would link important areas of the city.

“Section 1 involves the extension of the tram line by approximately 0.9 kilometres in Unirii Square (yes, we will have trams through Unirii Square, which will connect tram line 32, from the foot of Dealului Mitropoliei with tram line 21, towards Sfanta Vineri street),” he said.

Meanwhile, the second section of the project will connect the tram lines in the southeast with the ones in the northeast by extending the tram line by about 10.8 km between Chisinau Blvd. and Alexandru Anghel Street through Nicolae Grigorescu Blvd.

Section 3 aims at extending the tram line by approximately 1.4 km between Gratioasa Street and Baneasa shopping complex, while Section 4 involves the extension of the tram line by 1.6 km between Mezes Street and the Colosseum shopping complex.

The total estimated value for drafting the technical-economic documentation for the four sections is approximately RON 10 million, plus VAT, with a term of execution of 9 months for each lot. The deadline for submitting bids is August 23.

Last month, Bucharest City Hall also relaunched the tender for purchasing 100 electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure. This contract is estimated at about RON 304 million (EUR 61.5 million), without VAT, and the deadline for submission of bids is July 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2022
Politics
Romania's ruling parties secretly spent millions on press coverage in 2021 and 2022
06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship