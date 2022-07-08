Bucharest’s tram network to be extended by 15 km

Bucharest City Hall has kicked off the procedures to add around 15 of new tram lines to the capital’s network. According to mayor Nicusor Dan, the project is split into four sections, and the documentation for the acquisition of feasibility studies was recently published in the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP).

Mayor Dan said the new lines would link important areas of the city.

“Section 1 involves the extension of the tram line by approximately 0.9 kilometres in Unirii Square (yes, we will have trams through Unirii Square, which will connect tram line 32, from the foot of Dealului Mitropoliei with tram line 21, towards Sfanta Vineri street),” he said.

Meanwhile, the second section of the project will connect the tram lines in the southeast with the ones in the northeast by extending the tram line by about 10.8 km between Chisinau Blvd. and Alexandru Anghel Street through Nicolae Grigorescu Blvd.

Section 3 aims at extending the tram line by approximately 1.4 km between Gratioasa Street and Baneasa shopping complex, while Section 4 involves the extension of the tram line by 1.6 km between Mezes Street and the Colosseum shopping complex.

The total estimated value for drafting the technical-economic documentation for the four sections is approximately RON 10 million, plus VAT, with a term of execution of 9 months for each lot. The deadline for submitting bids is August 23.

Last month, Bucharest City Hall also relaunched the tender for purchasing 100 electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure. This contract is estimated at about RON 304 million (EUR 61.5 million), without VAT, and the deadline for submission of bids is July 18.

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)