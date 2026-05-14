Transport

Bucharest municipality and Metrorex join forces to expand subway network in western part of the city

14 May 2026

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Bucharest City Hall announced on Wednesday, May 13, the association with Metrorex, the District 6 City Hall, and the Ministry of Transport for the extension works of the M3 subway line towards the Ring Road, Chiajna, and the Latin Quarter. The three regions host densely populated residential areas.

The protocol was approved, at the initiative of general mayor Ciprian Ciucu, by the general councillors, the City Hall reported.

The works will be carried out on the following sections:

  • Păcii – West Ring Road: the section will connect the subway with the Bucharest railway ring, in the western area, will have 3.7 km and four underground stations;
  • Preciziei – Chiajna: the section will connect the M3 subway line with the Militari Residence area in the Chiajna neighbourhood and with the Militari Commercial Complex area, will have 3.3 km and two above-ground stations;
  • Preciziei – Latin Quarter (Bragadiru): the section will connect the subway with the Latin Quarter area, will have approximately 4.36 km and two above-ground stations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

Normal
Transport

Bucharest municipality and Metrorex join forces to expand subway network in western part of the city

14 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall announced on Wednesday, May 13, the association with Metrorex, the District 6 City Hall, and the Ministry of Transport for the extension works of the M3 subway line towards the Ring Road, Chiajna, and the Latin Quarter. The three regions host densely populated residential areas.

The protocol was approved, at the initiative of general mayor Ciprian Ciucu, by the general councillors, the City Hall reported.

The works will be carried out on the following sections:

  • Păcii – West Ring Road: the section will connect the subway with the Bucharest railway ring, in the western area, will have 3.7 km and four underground stations;
  • Preciziei – Chiajna: the section will connect the M3 subway line with the Militari Residence area in the Chiajna neighbourhood and with the Militari Commercial Complex area, will have 3.3 km and two above-ground stations;
  • Preciziei – Latin Quarter (Bragadiru): the section will connect the subway with the Latin Quarter area, will have approximately 4.36 km and two above-ground stations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

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