Bucharest public transport company sells more tickets in first half of 2024

The Bucharest public transportation company STB sold over 23 million tickets and 1.2 million subscriptions in the first six months of 2024, an increase compared to the same period last year.

Specifically, compared to the first six months of 2023, there was an 8% increase in the sale of tickets and a 4% increase in the sale of subscriptions.

"In 2024, more and more Bucharest residents chose to use public transportation. According to the centralized data for 2023 and 2024, the Public Transport Company recorded a new increase in the number of tickets and subscriptions sold compared to the previous year. In the first six months of 2024, no less than 23,105,404 tickets were purchased, compared to 21,260,434 sold in the same period of 2023. Regarding subscriptions, 1,256,350 were issued in 2024, compared to 1,205,008 in 2023," deputy mayor Stelian Bujduveanu announced on his Facebook page.

In the last few years, the Bucharest City Hall purchased 100 trams, 100 electric buses, and 100 trolleybuses, managing to modernize around half of the STB fleet. Between 2008 and 2018, the Bucharest City Hall did not purchase any new vehicles.

Last month, Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan announced the launch of a new feature in the Google Maps app, allowing travelers to see the occupancy level of STB public transport vehicles in real-time.

(Photo source: STB on Facebook)