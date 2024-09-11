Bucharest’s Museum of Immersive New Art marks 1-year anniversary with new Romanian art show

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with the opening of a new multimedia show dedicated to famous Romanian classical painters Theodor Aman, Nicolae Grigorescu, Ștefan Luchian, and Nicolae Tonitza. The immersive production reinterprets over 60 iconic paintings and sketches.

MINA welcomed over 300,000 visitors in its first year and hosted nine immersive shows.

The new show, titled The most famous Romanian classical painters: An immersive journey in Romanian art, is made in collaboration with seven museums in the country. The selection is curated by Ana Maria Măciucă-Pufu, museographer at the Bucharest Municipal Museum - Pinacoteca, and includes famous Romanian works of art.

The artistic and technical production is done by MINA Museum's own studio, MINA Studios, and George Popa signs the original music and sound effects.

The most famous Romanian classical painters: An immersive journey in Romanian art opens on September 13, 2024, and will await visitors until March 1, 2025.

Visitors who present tickets to any of the partner museums in Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj, Constanța, Galaţi, or Iaşi will benefit from a 20% discount when buying tickets for this immersive event.

(Photo source: MINA)