Bucharest will adopt ‘Icelandic model’ to prevent drug use among youths, mayor says

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan announced that his administration will draw inspiration from the Icelandic model to combat and prevent drug use among young people.

The mayor also stated that building a medical facility dedicated to those struggling with addiction is being considered, using spaces belonging to Colentina or Obregia hospitals.

“As Bucharest residents decided through a referendum, this year we are preparing a series of programs to combat and prevent drug use among young people. We will draw inspiration from the Icelandic model, as this Nordic country has achieved significant results in this field. We need to act on several fronts, from programs that encourage family activities to initiatives that promote sports in schools,” Nicușor Dan announced on Facebook.

The general mayor specified that starting in October, a questionnaire was distributed in Bucharest high schools to identify factors that contribute to substance use among young people. By the end of 2024, over 8,000 questionnaires were completed in 62 high schools/colleges. Based on these questionnaires, a report will be compiled in the coming months to understand the current situation and determine the necessary actions.

“We intend to make this report available to institutions with responsibilities in this area and the general public, this spring, during a conference to which Icelandic partners will also be invited. Moreover, each participating educational institution will receive an individual report to assess the situation of their own students compared to the Bucharest average,” Nicușor Dan added.

Bucharest City Hall was mandated to implement a drug-prevention program in schools, along with increased powers for the mayor, as a result of the November 24 referendum. While the issue was not an immediate priority for Dan, the mayor said that he welcomes a more active role in combating drug use.

In the 1990s, drug use among young people was a growing problem in Icelandic society. Preventive measures that had been used to educate young people about the dangers of drug use did not seem to work properly. A year later, the small country tackled the problem by increasing the opportunities for young people to engage in positive ways. The model is based on working with each region, municipality, district or even school, according to research consultancy Planet Youth.

Young people are usually the most vulnerable age group when it comes to drugs, with some as young as 12 turning to cannabis or drugs such as Xanax. Official data states that around 10% of Romanians tried drugs at least once, while the Romanian Anti-Drug Agency has proven incapable of offering long-term assistance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Cosmin Enache)