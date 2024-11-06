Bucharest to host World Cat Championship in 2025

Romania is set to host the 2025 World Cat Championship — “FIFe World Winner Show,” the world’s most prestigious feline competition, in Bucharest on October 25–26.

Each year, the most beautiful and valuable cats from around the globe participate in this contest to claim the World Champion title. Out of the 1,000 to 1,500 cats competing, only 34 earn this prestigious title.

This year, five cats from Romania were awarded Best in Variety at this year’s Championship held in Oslo, Norway. The cats were recognized as the most beautiful in the world within their color variety.

After the event in Oslo concluded, it was announced that the 2025 World Cat Championship — FIFe World Winner Show — will be held on at the Romexpo Central Pavilion in Bucharest. The immense international interest in this event led to all available rooms at the Pullman Hotel in Bucharest, the official hotel for the event, being booked within hours of the announcement.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)