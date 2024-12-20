Bucharest, an emerging tourism hub welcomed by One United Properties

News from Companies

In its unwavering commitment to position Bucharest as a vibrant and dynamic tourist destination, One United Properties, the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, recently invited the team of renowned French chef Yannick Alléno, a two-time three Michelin-starred chef known for his reformist vision of cuisine, to gain insight into the local market. Matthieu Dos Santos, Development Director at Groupe Yannick Alléno, and Teddy Gillot, Head of Operations, spent several days in Bucharest, exploring the city’s culinary and hospitality landscape. As presented in its strategy ONE 2030, the developer is constantly looking to present to international players the opportunities of the local market.

”Our purpose is not only to attract possible partners, but also to promote Bucharest as a rising star in Eastern Europe’s tourism scene, and therefore our invitation addressed to Yannick Alléno’s team was an initiative to promote the local culture and opportunities. During their visit, they immersed themselves in Bucharest’s flourishing food culture, which I myself gladly discovered when moving here. Their impressions of the city’s food scene were overwhelmingly positive. The Michelin-starred team was genuinely impressed by the growth and innovation in Bucharest’s culinary landscape, praising both the creativity and the authenticity of local chefs”, said Riad Abi Haidar, partner and CEO of the hotel division at One United Properties.

The Michelin experts were also impressed by Bucharest's evolving hospitality scene, which is becoming increasingly focused on sustainability and supporting local producers. From farm-to-table concepts to locally sourced wines and innovative cocktail bars, the city has embraced global culinary trends while celebrating its own traditions. Beyond the culinary sphere, Bucharest also presents an evolving hospitality sector, which has embraced global trends like sustainability and farm-to-table practices, offering numerous opportunities for global players. Thus, One United Properties’ guests appreciated the way Bucharest celebrates its traditions while aligning with contemporary international standards, a balance they believe is critical for establishing the city as a gastronomic destination.

“We were truly impressed by Bucharest’s vibrant and innovative hospitality scene. The creativity and passion of the local chefs, combined with a commitment to sustainability and quality, make this city a standout in the region. The fusion of tradition and modernity here is exceptional, and it’s clear that Bucharest has a lot to offer to both locals and tourists alike. The city is definitely on a promising trajectory, with a dynamic atmosphere and growing tourism opportunities”, said the guests.

The visit, facilitated by One United Properties, is aimed at promoting the city’s potential and its ongoing evolution as an important tourism destination in Europe, with a rich tradition and innovative modern approaches.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

*This is a Press release.