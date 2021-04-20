Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Bucharest is among Europe's first cities to recover after crisis

20 April 2021
Bucharest is the second-best placed European city in the ranking compiled by Oxford Economics for the post-pandemic economic recovery, quoted by Profit.ro.

Only Dublin surpasses Bucharest among the European metropoles included in the ranking. Romania's capital will boast 5.6% economic growth this year - a robust growth rate surpassed only by those of Manchester and Birmingham, which saw double-digit contraction last year (compared to Bucharest's 2% decline) and overall rank among the metropolitan areas with slow recovery.

Bucharest, together with Zurich, Dublin, Oslo, Sofia, Stockholm, and Warsaw, are the only major European cities in the Top 30 whose economies will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, according to Oxford Economics projections.

"Romania has succeeded, for the most part, to manage [the pandemic] with fewer economic restrictions than most European economies, although recent news about traffic bans introduced earlier and the closure of stores remind us that things can change quickly. However, plans for significant government investment provide another reason to be hopeful for 2021," Oxford Economics' report reads.

