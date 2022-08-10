Bucharest City Hall sues MOL Romania on allegedly breached contract

The Bucharest municipality sued oil distribution and retail company MOL Romania, who allegedly breached a contract signed in 1995, mayor Nicusor Dan announced.

MOL inherited the contract from Petroli Romania - the subsidiary of the Italian group Agip.

The Bucharest municipality wants the contract terminated and RON 1 mln (EUR 0.2 mln) in damages.

Under the agreement, Bucharest municipality was entitled to receive 2% of the sales generated by the fuel stations developed in seven locations made available by the municipality and 1.7% of the sales generated by the fuel station developed in the eighth location.

However, MOL Romania has allegedly used third-party entities to carry out operations at the seven sites, which allowed it to avoid the 2% fee owed to the Bucharest municipality.

(Photo: Flynt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com