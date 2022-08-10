Business

Bucharest City Hall sues MOL Romania on allegedly breached contract

10 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest municipality sued oil distribution and retail company MOL Romania, who allegedly breached a contract signed in 1995, mayor Nicusor Dan announced.

MOL inherited the contract from Petroli Romania - the subsidiary of the Italian group Agip.

The Bucharest municipality wants the contract terminated and RON 1 mln (EUR 0.2 mln) in damages.

Under the agreement, Bucharest municipality was entitled to receive 2% of the sales generated by the fuel stations developed in seven locations made available by the municipality and 1.7% of the sales generated by the fuel station developed in the eighth location.

However, MOL Romania has allegedly used third-party entities to carry out operations at the seven sites, which allowed it to avoid the 2% fee owed to the Bucharest municipality. 

(Photo: Flynt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Bucharest City Hall sues MOL Romania on allegedly breached contract

10 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest municipality sued oil distribution and retail company MOL Romania, who allegedly breached a contract signed in 1995, mayor Nicusor Dan announced.

MOL inherited the contract from Petroli Romania - the subsidiary of the Italian group Agip.

The Bucharest municipality wants the contract terminated and RON 1 mln (EUR 0.2 mln) in damages.

Under the agreement, Bucharest municipality was entitled to receive 2% of the sales generated by the fuel stations developed in seven locations made available by the municipality and 1.7% of the sales generated by the fuel station developed in the eighth location.

However, MOL Romania has allegedly used third-party entities to carry out operations at the seven sites, which allowed it to avoid the 2% fee owed to the Bucharest municipality. 

(Photo: Flynt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks