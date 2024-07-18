The Bucharest Authority for Animal Protection (ASPA) launched an online catalog that provides details and shows pictures of dogs currently in the agency’s shelters. The dogs can be adopted.

The catalog contains photos of the dogs available for adoption along with detailed information about them – age, sex, color, and size. Additionally, it provides contact details and the procedure and necessary documents for adoption.

“After identifying a dog you like, you can contact ASPA for further details and to complete the adoption process,” Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan said on Facebook.

The website catalog also allows filters, ensuring that the right dog is easy to find.

“Adopt an ASPA dog! Hundreds of dogs need families. Share! Spread the word and help us find homes for our dogs,” ASPA said on Facebook.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Serghei Poberejniuc | Dreamstime.com)