Business

Traffic on Bucharest airports on the rise in 2022, to 85% of pre-pandemic levels

19 January 2023
The traffic on the two airports serving Bucharest increased by 82.2% in 2022 compared to the year before, to over 12.6 million passengers, the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) announced. The figure represents 85% of the level reported in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Thus, in 2022, Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport and the Băneasa Airport registered air traffic of 12,610,247 passengers (up 82.2% YoY), and 120,745 aircraft movements – landings plus take-offs (up 30.7%), CNAB said in a press release quoted by Economedia.ro.

“The total number of passengers in 2022 is thus approaching the maximum recorded in 2019 (14.8 million passengers), representing over 85% of it. Regarding the number of aircraft movements, this represents about 83% of the record value of 145,002 movements, also recorded in 2019,” the same source said.

Out of the total of 12.6 million passengers, approximately 9,000 were registered at Băneasa Airport, which reopened last year but without resuming commercial flights.

“Traffic figures in 2022 are higher than forecast, a situation found throughout commercial aviation and indicating a faster recovery than market expectations after the two pandemic years (2021 – 2022) in which both airports and airlines, as well as related businesses, were severely affected,” CNAB also said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)

