Bucharest’s secondary airport Băneasa to reopen next week

The Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa Airport will reopen on August 1, with scheduled commercial flights resuming after a nine-year hiatus, George Dorobanțu, the director of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), announced in an interview with the public radio.

Three companies are already ready to start scheduled and charter flights on Băneasa, namely Ryanair, Air Connect, and Fly One, the director said.

Ryanair is looking for solutions to increase its aircraft base in Romania, Air Connect is authorized for Otopeni, but has announced its intention to operate from Băneasa for flights with short-haul ATR aircraft, and Fly One, registered in the Republic of Moldova, wants to operate charter flights to Chisinau, the director said.

For the smaller Băneasa airport, the passengers' required arrival time will be reduced to one hour before boarding.

Băneasa Airport underwent refurbishment works over the past two years, under a contract of about RON 66 million. It was primarily used for domestic and low-cost flights before closing to commercial flights in 2012.

(Photo: Bucharest Airports Facebook Page)

