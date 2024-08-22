Events

Civil and military aircraft, pilots and paratroopers to join Bucharest International Air Show next week

22 August 2024

More than 100 civil and military aircraft and 150+ pilots and paratroopers from 13 countries will participate on August 31 at the 14th edition of Bucharest International Air Show & General Aviation Exhibition (BIAS), the largest air show in Romania. The event, held at the Băneasa Airport, celebrates 20 years since Romania's accession to NATO.

The special guests this year are the aerial acrobats from Baltic Bees, the Latvian team with a unique piloting style in the world, performing artistic maneuvers of maximum difficulty with L39 C Albatros aircraft, the Bucharest Airports Company announced, quoted by Agerpres.

The Romanian Air Force will also be present at the event with F-16 Fighting Falcon, IAR-99 Şoim, and IAR-99 STANDARD aircraft, C-27J Spartan and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, IAK-52 training aircraft, and IAR-330 and IAR-316 B helicopters.

The US Air Force will bring Blackhawk and Sea Stallion helicopters, and the German Air Force will fly the F-2000A Eurofighter Typhoon and Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion.

France, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands, Hungary, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, and Croatia will also join the event.

Moreover, the General Aviation Exhibition awaits visitors on August 30 and 31. During the event, aircraft manufacturers and owners, as well as general aviation service providers, will exhibit dozens of civil aircraft, from ultralight planes to business jets.

Public admission is free.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Ioan Buda)

