Business

Romanian tech startup Brunch aims to raise EUR 285,000 on SeedBlink

29 September 2021
Brunch, a Romanian tech startup that helps digital agencies and specialists better manage feedback when building websites, aims to raise EUR 285,000 at a valuation of EUR 2.3 million through a financing campaign on SeedBlink. The campaign will go live on September 30.

After announcing its first financing round worth EUR 250,000 from Ulpia Ventures in June 2021, the startup now invites retail investors to join it. The minimum investment ticket is EUR 2,500.

Brunch will use the EUR 285,000 it targets to raise on SeedBlink to develop new features, promote the solution locally and internationally, and attract an exponentially bigger number of users. Mihai Ivascu and Ulpia Ventures will lead the round.

“We see Brunch’s real potential to influence the way marketing specialists and web developers work, so the decision to lead a new financing round came naturally for us. At Ulpia, we are dedicated to our mission to help the startups we work with to grow and expand internationally. We are happy to work with Andrei, Razvan and the entire Brunch team on a product that optimizes collaboration and feedback processes through technology,” said Mihai Ivascu, founder of Ulpia Ventures.

Launched in 2021, Brunch allows reviewing any live website, adding comments and suggestions, and collaborating with an unlimited number of partners. Thus, the startup reduces the time spent on feedback and optimizes communication between agencies/specialists and their clients.

Furthermore, Brunch has also launched a Chrome Extension for the app as well as integrations with other tools, such as Zapier.

The Brunch solution is dedicated to marketing and web design specialists, agencies and freelancers.

“We’ve started Brunch because we want to help, and our mission is to meet the needs of those specialists who, similarly to us, want to save time and work more efficiently when they collaborate to create websites. Being listed on SeedBlink doesn’t mean only financial growth, but also access to a network of professionals who support Brunch’s sustainable growth,” said Andrei Stoica, CEO Brunch.

(Photo source: the company)

