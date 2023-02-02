Education
News from Companies

British Football School welcomes families with children aged 3-14 who want to play football and develop new skills in a team-oriented setting

02 February 2023
romaniainsider
British Football School created a specific football education program to provide quality training for children of ages 3 to 14 years in a club setting. Open to children of all abilities, the BFS training aims to combine fun and learning through football. 

This year, British Football School will also organize holiday sports camps in Romania and Bulgaria, adding 3 new locations - Pipera, Pravets, and Sozopol. Here’s the full schedule for all half-term, Spring, and Summer holidays camps.

You can book early and benefit from a 20% discount if purchased by 10th February and a 10% discount if booked by 28th February. You will also receive a full football kit.

BFS training

The training sessions incorporate fun, fast moving games that enable your child to enjoy the ultimate football experience regardless of their ability. BFS ensures that children will have a fantastic experience playing football, learning new games and skills, meeting new friends, and having lots of fun whilst doing so.

  • Fun, professional trainings for boys and girls aged 3-14
  • UEFA certified, British coaches
  • English-speaking environment
  • Pressure-free sports environment 
  • New friendships and teamwork

BFS training sessions are based on six core beliefs to allow children attending the school to develop their football skills:

  • Fun - all of our children are taught in a creative and enjoyable environment.
  • Positive - Our trainers will motivate our children and help them progress.
  • Inclusive - We welcome ALL players who wish to attend our training sessions, of ANY ability.
  •  Teamwork - Our training sessions have been designed to develop individual football skills and encourage positive interaction and teamwork within a fun, safe and friendly,
    English-speaking environment.
  • Challenge - Our trainers have a large amount of knowledge of the game of football. Our training methods and techniques are constantly reviewed and revised to ensure we consistently challenge the children attending our courses.
  • Safe - Our highest priority is the safety of our players.  

BFS team

If you would like to join BFS training sessions and holiday camps then please get in touch via email at contact@britishfootballschool.com, WhatsApp: +40 799 686 835, or by calling +40 373 781 231.

More info on the BFS website -  www.britishfootballschool.com

- This is a Press Release.

