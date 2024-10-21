Bright Spaces’ 3D technology powering relaunch of Connect Offices in Utrecht

News from Companies

Bright Spaces and Schroders Capital have joined forces to introduce an interactive 3D digital platform designed to streamline property operations and revolutionise leasing experiences at Connect Offices, a muti-use office complex of more than 50.000m² perched above Hoog Catharijne shopping mall in central Utrecht. This partnership will leverage 3D masterplans and customised 3D space planning to enhance how prime real estate is managed and marketed.

Bright Spaces, a leading provider of 3D digital twin technology for real estate, has joined forces with Schroders Capital to customise an advanced 3D platform, mastering the complexities of office property management for the newly rebranded Connect Offices. The platform (https://connectoffices.com/) enhances internal alignment for leasing and portfolio management, effectively communicates the asset's status and potential to stakeholders, and clearly showcases various development scenarios, all while streamlining operations and improving decision-making at Connect Offices.

Schroders Capital is a global asset management firm with USD 97 billion in assets under management. Schroders Capital combines the experience of specialized local teams with the scale, rigour, and resources of a global institutional platform to provide investors with access across Real Estate, Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Private Debt & Credit Alternatives investments. Their entrepreneurial teams have the autonomy to pursue innovative ideas in their areas of expertise and to collaborate within the expert networks of one of the world's leading asset managers, including extensive capabilities in sustainability and impact investing.

Connect Offices consists of 50.000 m² of office space ideally located in the heart of Utrecht, above the fully renovated Hoog Catharijne shopping mall. Schroders Capital is transforming these outdated office buildings into Connect Offices, a premium workspace focused on connection and the health and well-being of its users with all imaginable amenities within easy reach. The ambition for Connect Offices is to become a hub for a diverse range of companies and organisations at one of the most vibrant and central locations in the Netherlands.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Bright Spaces, a pioneering company in creating 3D digital twins for real estate. This collaboration is a significant step in our strategy to reposition and digitalise our property portfolio in the Netherlands. With Bright Spaces' innovative technology, we can offer a dynamic and immersive experience for our clients, allowing them to visualise their future spaces like never before. We are happy to support the growth of such an innovative tech start-up and to establish a long-term strategic relationship with Bright Spaces.” Maarten Briët, Co-Head Netherlands, Real Estate - Schroders Capital

“This collaboration is a testament to the power of digital technology in transforming the real estate sector. Schroders Capital’s forward-thinking approach combined with Bright Spaces' expertise in 3D digital solutions enables a new era of interactive, efficient, and visually compelling property management.” Daria Mircea, Head of Workplace Strategy - Bright Spaces

The 3D digital twin platform for Connect Offices offers a comprehensive tool to manage the complexities of office leasing and property operations. By offering a shareable, web-based solution accessible on any device, the platform is designed to provide a seamless and engaging experience for potential tenants and stakeholders, enhancing communication and decision-making through features such as:

Interactive 3D Masterplan: Customisable availability and leasing information.

3D Interior Visualizations: On-demand space planning tools for potential tenants.

Points of Interest and Wayfinding Maps: Interactive maps highlighting key amenities and connections within the central Utrecht area.

*This is a press release.