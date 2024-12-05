BrickLofts: The innovative, new place designed for modern living and working in the heart of Bucharest

News from Companies

As the urban lifestyle shifts to a more community-centred approach, the spaces we live and work in actually start to blend. Networking is an essential part of our personal and professional lives, and design is not just a way of decorating a home or an office, but a statement that enhances creativity and innovation in our daily lives.

A new development at the intersection of function and design, BrickLofts stands as a modern solution to working and living in a vibrant growing area of Bucharest. It is located in Northern Bucharest, near Floreasca district; a rapidly evolving neighbourhood with new businesses, infrastructure, and lifestyle opportunities transforming the area into one of the city’s most sought-after hubs.

A smart investment in a unique architectural state-of-the-art project

With its industrial-inspired architecture and oversized windows reaching up to 6 meters in height, the project is a rare find in the real estate market, created by In-Spekt Development, in collaboration with Puran Architecture & Design and The Architecture Factory (Fabrica de Arhitectură).

As construction costs continue to climb, BrickLofts’ developers have maintained an unwavering commitment to quality. The materials, craftsmanship, and spacious layouts reflect an investment in excellence, making the current pricing a standout advantage.

Each property within BrickLofts is a perfect example of the developers’ vision of creating spaces that blend aesthetics with functionality. These aren’t just homes—they’re investments in a lifestyle where no detail is overlooked, from premium parquet flooring to meticulously designed fixtures and expansive natural light.

A better environment for those seeking a new approach to lifestyle and work

BrickLofts caters to the needs of today’s professionals and entrepreneurs, who embrace the work-from-home lifestyle without compromising on luxury. This premium project blurs the lines between living and working spaces, offering a fresh perspective for modern people and companies looking for an inspiring environment to thrive in.

”Imagine hosting a business gathering in a stylish light-filled loft, or working remotely from a home office that inspires productivity every single day. The lofts provide a perfect balance—luxurious living spaces that double as functional workplaces, ideal for client meetings or simply for a focused work environment. We spend most of our time in the office and home, so our goal was to create an environment that enriches our lives”, says Mihai Astratinei, General Manager of In-Spekt Development.

Brickloft’s offer includes ground-floor apartments with private gardens, perfect for families or those seeking a serene green space in the heart of the city; as well as 2-story lofts, havens of privacy with expansive views and designed in collaboration with renowned architects.

Rendering by Andreea Cornilă.

The project fosters a sense of community, with shared values of innovation, creativity, and appreciation for unique spaces. This is more than a home; it’s a space to live, work, and connect with like-minded individuals in a setting that inspires every day.

With its prime location, unmatched design, and limited availability, BrickLofts represents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking more than just a home – an investment for a lifetime.

Whether you’re an investor, a young family, or a professional searching for the perfect work-life balance, these unique spaces offer a lifestyle that combines luxury, community, and unparalleled value.

Whether you're an investor, a young family, or a professional searching for the perfect work-life balance, these unique spaces offer a lifestyle that combines luxury, community, and unparalleled value.