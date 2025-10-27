Brașov replaces New Year’s fireworks with laser show to protect animals

Brașov, the popular mountain city in central Romania, will no longer host a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, the City Hall announced. The decision, the authorities say, aims to protect pets and wildlife from the stress and harm caused by loud explosions, as well as the environment from chemical pollution.

Instead of fireworks, the municipality will organize a laser light show in Piața Sfatului, the city’s main square.

Mayor George Scripcaru also urged residents to avoid buying or setting off fireworks at home, citing their negative effects on both animals and the environment.

"Every year’s end is a true nightmare for the animals, especially on New Year’s Eve, when dozens or even hundreds of fireworks explode across the city. Those of us who have pets know we must take every precaution to keep them from running away in fear and getting lost. More and more often, we hear how the first morning of the new year turns into a search for lost dogs or cats frightened by fireworks,” said the mayor.

“To protect our voiceless friends, I have decided that starting this year, the City Hall will no longer organize the fireworks show in Piața Sfatului. I hope our example will be followed by more and more residents of Brașov, so that the night between years becomes a moment of joy not only for us, but also for our pets.”

Studies have shown that fireworks cause severe stress, panic, hearing loss, and even death among pets and wild animals. The loud noises and flashing lights can lead frightened animals to flee, injure themselves, or become lost, while the chemical substances released during explosions also pollute the air and water.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Braşov)