Romania's acting president and European Council chief talk regional security, Ukraine in phone conversation

Romania’s acting president, Ilie Bolojan, held a phone conversation on Tuesday, February 25, with European Council president António Costa to discuss key issues on the European agenda, focusing on regional security and the EU’s continued support for Ukraine.

Bolojan reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to a unified and coordinated EU approach, welcoming the upcoming extraordinary European Council meeting on March 6 as a necessary step in addressing the current challenges, according to a press release from the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The two leaders reviewed topics set for discussion at the upcoming EU summit, which will focus on strengthening European defense policies and maintaining support for Ukraine. Bolojan informed Costa of his consultations with Romanian political parties to establish the country’s position for the meeting.

In the same conversation with the European Council chief, Ilie Bolojan also emphasized Romania’s priorities in European affairs, particularly the importance of regional stability given the country’s proximity to Ukraine and Moldova, both affected by the war started by Russia.

Regarding peace negotiations in Ukraine, Bolojan stressed the need to represent European interests, including those of neighboring states like Romania.

Costa reiterated the EU’s commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, highlighting that any peace agreement must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while ensuring strong security guarantees. He also stressed that negotiations to end the war must involve both Ukraine and the European Union to maintain credibility.

Both leaders agreed to continue their dialogue in the coming weeks.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)