Politics

Romania’s acting president calls parties to consultations ahead of EU summit on Ukraine, security

24 February 2025

Romania's acting president, Ilie Bolojan, has invited leaders of parliamentary parties to consultations on Wednesday, February 26, to prepare the country's stance for the extraordinary European Council meeting on March 6 in Brussels. 

The summit, convened by European Council president Antonio Costa, will focus on the war in Ukraine and the European Union's response to ongoing geopolitical challenges.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the consultations will take place at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, with each party meeting separately with Ilie Bolojan throughout the day. 

The schedule includes discussions with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR), SOS Romania, the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), the Young People's Party (POT), and the Parliamentary Group of National Minorities.

Leaders of the 27 European Union countries will have an emergency summit on March 6 about the next steps for Ukraine and Europe's security, convened by European Council president Antonio Costa.

"We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security," Costa said in a post on social media, as quoted by AP News.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

