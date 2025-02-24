Update: Speaking via videoconference at the summit hosted by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Romania's interim leader Ilie Bolojan emphasised that Ukraine and the European Union must be directly involved in all peace negotiations alongside the US and other allies.

Bolojan also reiterated Romania’s commitment to assisting Ukraine beyond the current conflict, including in post-war reconstruction. “This war has lasted too long and destroyed too many lives. A just and lasting peace requires coordination between all partners,” he stated, adding that increased defense investments are crucial for regional security.

He concluded by stressing that Ukraine’s stability is essential for Europe’s future. “Romania has stood by Ukraine from the beginning and will continue to do so,” Bolojan affirmed.

Initial story: February 24, 2025, marks three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In this context, interim president Ilie Bolojan reaffirmed Romania's full commitment to Ukraine's freedom, sovereignty, and independence.

In a post on X, the Romanian leader said, "As we count 3 years since Russia's full-scale invasion against Ukraine, Romania reaffirms its full commitment to UA's freedom, sovereignty, and independence. We need to keep Ukraine strong until a just and lasting peace can be reached."

Meanwhile, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu talked about peace in the neighboring country.

"Any responsible person desires a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. I am convinced that, despite the harsh political rhetoric of recent days, efforts to end the war will be successful," the PM said.

"Romanians have paid a heavy economic price for the effects of this conflict. It is time to start thinking about a post-war era - one without absurd energy and gas prices - where Romania, alongside the rest of Europe, returns to economic prosperity. And where Romanian companies will play an important role in the reconstruction of Ukraine, the largest economic project of the coming years," he added.

Leaders from 13 countries will meet in Kyiv on Monday to reaffirm their support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, at a time when the United States is influencing the course of the conflict, News.ro reported. Interim president Ilie Bolojan is set to participate in the event online.

