NEXTFintech: Eleven startups showcase projects in finale of RO acceleration program

Eleven fintech startups will be showcased to banks, investors, and more at the finale of NEXTFintech, the acceleration program for fintech startups in Romania.

Central and private banks in Romania, Georgia, and Northern Macedonia, including the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Banca Transilvania, TechVentures Bank, and TBC Bank Georgia, will participate in the virtual event, scheduled for February 24.

The eleven startups that went through the 12 weeks of acceleration and will present their projects are 22Trust Venture, AlphaBlock Technologies, ENSO Business, Finpathic, Investory Toy Factory, KidsFinance, Leaseman, OptimRent, Monett, TimedFX, ZoomReport.

The NEXTFintech acceleration program included four intensive mentoring modules: sales & matchmaking with financial institutions in the region, product marketing, transition strategies to the international market, and preparation for attracting investments.

NEXTFintech is an accelerator program designed to offer investment readiness and go-to-market support to startups in financial services and related industries. The program was started in 2020 by Techcelerator in Romania, with the support of the Development Facility of the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE DF).

“Each Techcelerator program ends with a showcase event, where startups have the opportunity to present their products and what they have validated over the three-month program. The fact that central and private banks in Romania, but also the region, including the BNR, are joining us on this journey shows that fintech startups in the Southeast Europe region have proved their status and potential. The field of financial technology is no longer just for technology enthusiasts, for early adopters, but has become a mainstream one that is changing our lives,” says Cristian Dascălu, co-founder of Techcelerator and GapMinder VC Partner.

“When entrepreneurs and individuals can access the financial resources they need to succeed, the whole economy benefits. Yet, according to a recent study conducted by the Romanian Association of Banks, just 67% of Romanians currently use banking products or services. Financial technology is a key tool for expanding financial inclusion for the underserved – a core aspect of EFSE’s mission to promote economic development and prosperity. We are honored to be a part of this important initiative, through which we hope to boost the dynamically growing fintech segment in Romania”, says Markus Aschendorf, Chairperson of the EFSE Development Facility.

Techcelerator is organizing NEXTFintech with the support of the EFSE Development Facility, Google for Startups, GapMinder VC, TechAngels, RoFin.Tech, Stripe, and the Department for International Trade at the British Embassy in Bucharest.

(Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]