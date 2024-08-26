Romania's lawmakers to appoint central bank management in early September

The ruling coalition will appoint the management of the National Bank of Romania quickly in the first week of September, with the hearings being a mere formality, opposition (USR) MP Claudiu Nasui, member of the Budget, Finance and Banks Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, told Ziarul Financiar.

"At the moment, we have not received any resume, and if any resume was sent, it was probably sent directly to the secretariat of the commission, but I don't think any resume has been sent yet. I think it will be done fast forward in the first week of September. The actual hearing never took place. The hearing is a step, it is written in the regulation, we ask questions and they may not answer. The hearing is a joke," he said.

The BNR management, to be appointed in September by parliamentary vote, is made up of 9 people, namely 5 non-executive members, 2 vice-governors, a first vice-governor, and a governor.

The appointment by a parliamentary vote of the BNR management should have taken place in June, but it was postponed.

BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to get another five-year term.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)