Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 08:10
Business
Biggest Romanian airline launches pre-insolvency procedures
07 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest airline by the number of passengers transported, Blue Air, initiated the preventive agreement, a mechanism that gives a company facing cash flow problems a chance to avoid insolvency.

For avoiding insolvency, the debt restructuring plan should be endorsed by debtors holding 75% of the company's debts, Profit.ro reported. The negotiations for such a plan have already begun. The company hopes to reschedule some EUR 100 million worth of debts for the coming 18 months.

Blue Air incurred losses of about EUR 100 million in lost revenues due to the lockdown. It still looks forward to receiving the EUR 65 million state aid promised by the Government and endorsed by the European Commission.

At this moment, Blue Air can't reimburse the money paid in advance by the passengers of the canceled flights, the company's CEO Oana Petrescu announced, quoted by Adevarul

[email protected].com

(Photo source: Facebook/Blue Air)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 08:10
Business
Biggest Romanian airline launches pre-insolvency procedures
07 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest airline by the number of passengers transported, Blue Air, initiated the preventive agreement, a mechanism that gives a company facing cash flow problems a chance to avoid insolvency.

For avoiding insolvency, the debt restructuring plan should be endorsed by debtors holding 75% of the company's debts, Profit.ro reported. The negotiations for such a plan have already begun. The company hopes to reschedule some EUR 100 million worth of debts for the coming 18 months.

Blue Air incurred losses of about EUR 100 million in lost revenues due to the lockdown. It still looks forward to receiving the EUR 65 million state aid promised by the Government and endorsed by the European Commission.

At this moment, Blue Air can't reimburse the money paid in advance by the passengers of the canceled flights, the company's CEO Oana Petrescu announced, quoted by Adevarul

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Blue Air)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
06 July 2020
Cuisine
Ten traditional desserts to try in Romania
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer