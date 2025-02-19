Bloomberg: Trump administration pressuring Romania to let Călin Georgescu run for president

The Trump administration is currently pressuring Romanian authorities to ensure that pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu is allowed to continue his electoral campaign unhindered and run in the presidential elections in May, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The US newspaper notes that American officials have focused almost exclusively on the presidential election issue in a series of private meetings with their Romanian counterparts, warning them not to obstruct Georgescu’s campaign.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) issued a press release in response to the revelations made by Bloomberg, stating that there have been “public messages of some representatives of the US Administration at the Munich Security Conference and in social media posts. Beyond these general statements, in bilateral interactions with US Administration officials, there have been no discussions or interventions regarding any candidate or the electoral process in Romania.”

The ministry assures that “Romania and Europe remain firmly committed to democracy and freedom of expression. Romania supports the need to strengthen our own forces, to take on more responsibility as Europeans, but also as strategic partners of the US This includes the resilience of democratic institutions, fundamental freedoms, and the integrity of elections and the informational space.”

Sustained criticism from the United States

The information regarding the pressures on Romania comes to light after a speech made during the Munich Security Conference by US vice president JD Vance. In the speech, he said that the Romanian Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the presidential election in December 2024 was wrong. The court canceled the vote after security officials determined that Russian interference had propelled Călin Georgescu to a shocking victory in the first round of the presidential elections on November 24.

Following Vance’s speech, discussions took place between Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu and Donald Trump’s envoys, Keith Kellogg and Richard Grenell, at the Munich conference. Romania’s economy minister, Bogdan Ivan, also met with Vance at an artificial intelligence summit in Paris earlier this month.

Beyond these meetings and other points of contact, the Romanian government has struggled to establish a sustained communication channel with the Trump administration, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

A pro-Russian with US backing

Romanian authorities are puzzled by the insistence of US officials regarding Călin Georgescu, who is publicly pro-Russian, according to Bloomberg.

Romania is set to repeat its presidential elections in May. Georgescu remains the frontrunner in polls and has gained support for his harsh criticism of the annulment of the previous vote, which he described as a "coup" backed by Brussels. The candidate, who is staunchly anti-vaccines and foreign multinational corporations, also said that Romania should have territorial claims against Ukraine after a peace is struck, a statement echoed by Russian officials.

In this context, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, who stated that Romania is committed to holding “free and fair elections,” has called on the country’s interim president Ilie Bolojan to convene a meeting of Romania’s highest security body to discuss Vance’s speech and the upcoming presidential elections.

Billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk has also thrown his support behind Georgescu. On Tuesday, February 18, Musk posted on his X platform, citing Georgescu’s promise to ban organizations linked to philanthropist George Soros in Romania if he becomes president.

Romania shares the longest border with Ukraine among EU member states and has been a staunch supporter of Western efforts to aid Kyiv. Like their EU counterparts, Romanian government officials now fear that Washington’s aggressive maneuvers and direct interference in Romania’s electoral process could lead to a rupture with a crucial ally, said one official cited by Bloomberg.

Călin Georgescu’s campaign and his associates are now under multiple investigations after the candidate reported zero expenditures for his presidential campaign. Any decision regarding the validity of his candidacy is expected to be made by the electoral office and a court assessing whether he meets the criteria to run.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)