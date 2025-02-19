Russia’s Lavrov says Romania and other EU states have territorial claims on Ukraine, despite official denials

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov recently said that several countries in the European Union, especially Romania, have territorial claims against Ukraine, despite the fact that the Romanian government expressed the exact opposite numerous times, Europa Libera Romania reported. Meanwhile, in the context of peace discussions regarding Ukraine, interim Romanian president Ilie Bolojan traveled to Paris on Wednesday, February 19, to attend a second meeting hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Sergey Lavrov’s statements came during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after discussions with a United States delegation regarding a possible end to the war in Ukraine.

“There are such discussions,” Lavrov said, according to the Russian state agency TASS quoted by the Romanian media. “And Romanian politicians have spoken about this not long ago,” he added.

The Russian official was most likely referencing statements by ultranationalist politician Călin Georgescu, who was ranked first in last year’s annulled presidential elections. In an interview given to journalist Ion Cristoiu on January 29, Georgescu made several remarks regarding Ukraine’s integrity and sovereignty. He said that “the world is changing,” “borders will change,” Ukraine will be “divided,” and that Romania would have an “interest” in taking over some territories from the neighboring country.

Georgescu's statement was criticized by Ukrainian and Romanian officials. For example, in an official response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on January 30 that Romania "firmly" supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that Călin Georgescu’s statements were “an extreme sign of disrespect towards Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

Similar statements were made by Diana Șoșoacă, another Romanian politician with pro-Russian orientation. She submitted a bill proposing that Romania denounce the Good Neighborliness Treaty with Ukraine and annex territories from the neighboring state.

According to Europa Libera Romania, the Russian television channel Rossiya-24 also showed an interview with the Russian ambassador to Bucharest, Vladimir Lipaev, who stated that there is no prospect of improvement in relations between Russia and Romania in the short term.

“Perhaps the situation will change with the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine - Romania’s foreign policy is adaptable. They closely follow all events taking place in the world. Maybe they will draw their own conclusions, and our cooperation will eventually progress to some extent,” he added.

“There are opportunities for cooperation, they remain, but everything depends on Romania. If they are interested, then so be it. For now, we do not see Bucharest showing interest, as Romania continues to follow the anti-Russian course dictated by Brussels and Washington,” he further claimed.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will organize a new meeting on Wednesday, February 19, “with several European and non-European states” on the topic of Ukraine, according to Le Figaro. The French newspaper also reported that Macron will receive Ilie Bolojan, Romania’s interim president, on the same day. This will be the first external travel made by Bolojan since becoming interim president.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Igor Dolgov/Dreamstime.com)