Business

2020 Black Friday in Romania: Major increase in online payments

13 November 2020
Online payments are on the rise during this year’s Black Friday sales campaign in Romania. According to the online payment platform PayU Romania, the volumes traded by 11:20 on Friday, November 13, reached almost RON 169 million (EUR 34.7 million), 62.9% more than last year. Also, the total number of registered transactions reached 212,635, up 61.64% compared to the reference period, local Agerpres reported. 

Almost 4,800 transactions were registered in just one minute (in the 7:44 - 7:45 interval). On average, the number of transactions performed per minute increased to 319 by 11:20, from 216, as reported at 9:00. 

The average value of the shopping cart was RON 816 (full payment, up 43% than in the previous year) and RON 1,142 (payment by card in installments, +13%).

The top three online retailers preferred by Romanians are eMAG, followed by Altex.ro and Flanco.ro.

eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania, said it recorded sales of over RON 312 million (EUR 64.2 million) in the first three hours of its Black Friday campaign. More than 150,000 products were sold by the sellers listed in the Marketplace, up 20% from the previous year.

Over 95% of the orders registered by eMAG in the first 10 minutes were placed on mobile phones, a record of the ten editions. Also in the first 10 minutes, the share of card payments reached 86%, a record of all Black Friday editions, the retailer said.

The “golden second” was registered at 07:37:42, when 333 products were sold on eMAG. Meanwhile, more than 8,500 products worth RON 5.6 million (some EUR 1.1 million) were sold during the “golden minute” (at 7:38).

The most expensive order was a Ford Kuga sold for EUR 37,100 (from an original price of EUR 47,150 - a discount of EUR 10,050). Shoppers also purchased more than 11,000 protective products, medical equipment and medical services, and three kg of gold.

(Photo source: Georgejmclittle/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
